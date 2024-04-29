Israel-Hamas war protest continues on George Washington University's last day of classes

An encampment of pro-Palestinian students and protesters at The George Washington University in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom remained Monday along with a second encampment, five days after it was created and as university officials continue to ask protestors to move.

Dozens of students set up tents on Thursday in University Yard — which is bordered by GW's law school and other GW buildings — to call on the university to divest itself from financial ties with Israel, according to student newspaper The GW Hatchet.

The university has repeatedly asked protestors to move to Anniversary Park, University President Ellen M. Granberg said in a Sunday message to the campus.

"GW continues to offer Anniversary Park as an alternate demonstration site and implores demonstrators to vacate University Yard immediately," Granberg wrote in part.

Over the weekend, the university said it reduced the space in the park to allow for 20 people to remain "to minimize further disruption to university activities". They are allowing demonstrators to access food and water and shared how to find medical assistance, the message said.

When access was limited to University Park Friday evening, protestors set up a new encampment of about 20 tents on H Street. This location is beyond GW's property, according to the university.

"Currently, we are aware of approximately 20 tents erected in the street by individuals from across the region. This demonstration is on public property and under the jurisdiction of the DC government," Granberg wrote.

The university president said there have been no incidents of violence. However, video shows barricades that were along University Park were removed and thrown into a pile here in the center of the encampment.

Pro-Palestinian students and protestors at The George Washington University in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom created an encampment Thursday morning in support for Gaza and have remained there.

'Liberation Camp'

Students celebrated the first 24 hours of the "Liberation Camp" protest on Friday.

Protesters say that their solidarity is with the Palestinian people, not with Hamas. While any protest movement has extreme elements that diverge from the core cause, most of the protesters at GW say they want to keep the focus on why they're in the encampment -- killings and what they're calling a genocide in Gaza.

"We've been very clear with our demands, and we've been very clear that we are here in solidarity with Gaza," said one young woman protesting on Thursday, who did not want to be identified. "We are here in solidarity with Palestine."

GW said it decided to request D.C. police assistance after multiple instructions from university police officers to relocate to another site on campus went unheeded.

The university also issued a statement saying protesters are trespassing and "any student who remains in University Yard may be placed on temporary suspension and administratively barred from campus."

Protesters said Friday they planned to keep going. Several students told News4 they were prepared to get arrested in order to stand up for what they believe in, and others said if they are removed, that would only embolden them in their protests.

"Missing class, it's nothing compared to what the people in Gaza are going through right now," said the anonymous protester. "It's not about us, it's not about our so-called sacrifice."

Counterprotester Eric Hirshfield said he tried to enter the encampment "just to see what’s going on and make sure they’re not disenfranchising the rights of others."

Leaders of the Jewish Student Association said they feel uncomfortable walking by the pro-Palestinian protests.

“A lot of people have family in Israel, and when there are slogans used that call for the destruction of where people live, it’s very intimidating,” co-President Alana Mondschein said.

“The campus climate, the protests, are just unproductive,” co-President Jacob Wise said. “There’s no effort to speak to other students who might disagree.”

Last fall they had to help replace posters of Israeli hostages at the Hillel building after someone tore them down. GW said it suspended the student involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.