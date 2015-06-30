Did you know that you can watch everything on NBC4 on the NBC Washington app?

In addition to the livestreams of our news shows offered on this page, NBC4 offers "Live TV" on your smartphone or tablet, as well as on desktop.

You can watch our entire schedule live, including prime time, weekend shows, morning shows and all our News4 newscasts.

All you'll need is your cable company login information. Then complete the one-time set-up process below. After that, you will be connected automatically any time you click "Watch Live TV Now."

Here's what to do:

On desktop, just click here. Click on the "Verify" button and sign in with your cable provider user name and password.

If you are using a smartphone or iPad (Android or Apple devices required), launch the NBC Washington app. (If you need to download our free app, click here.) Then...

Click the button that reads "Watch Live Now" at the top of your screen.

On the next screen, click "Watch Live TV Now" again. If you have the NBC.com app, you'll be taken right to our stream. If not, you will be sent to the App Store or Google Play to download it.

Click "Watch Live TV On Your Phone." You'll see our stream start to play.

Click of the "Verify" button and sign in with your cable provider user name and password. Then, "Watch Live TV On Your Phone" is all yours!

During the transition to our new "Watch Live TV" service, we'll keep streaming most of our News4 shows, without needing to log in. You'll see the red "Watch News4 Live" bar appear in our apps and on our web pages.

