Arlington after-school employee accused of showing pornography to students

A man who worked in an after-school program in Arlington County, Virginia, was arrested and accused of showing pornography to minors, police say.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Matthew Pineda, was an Arlington Public Schools Extended Day employee who was assigned to Abingdon Elementary School.

Late last week, police began a criminal investigation after receiving information that the suspect had shown pornography to three children. Pineda, of Fairfax County, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, as well as assault and battery, police said.

Police said they're concerned there could be more victims. They are asking for anyone with information related to this investigation or any past inappropriate encounters with Pineda is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at rmunizza@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4171. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 866-411-TIPS (8477).

The suspect is being held without bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney. NBC Washington has sent an inquiry to the Arlington County public defender's office.