3 dead, 2 hurt in shootings across DC

Three people are dead and two are hurt after three overnight shootings Thursday in D.C., police say.

Officers responded after hearing gunfire on 10th Street and Spring Road NW just after midnight. They arrived to find three victims, D.C. police said.

Residents said they heard about 30 seconds of gunfire. They grabbed their babies and spouses and dropped to the floor.

An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

A woman and a teenage boy were taken to a hospital.

About 30 minutes later, officers were called to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sheriff Road NE, police said. They located a man who had been shot.

He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, there was a shooting at Bruce Place and Ainger Place SE, police said.

A teenage male was shot and died at the hospital. His identity was not immediately released.

The shootings are under investigation. Police have yet to release information on suspects.

