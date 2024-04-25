Pro-Palestinian students start encampment at George Washington University

Pro-Palestinian students and protestors at George Washington University in D.C.'s Foggy Bottom created an encampment Thursday morning in support for Gaza, News4 video shows.

Over 30 students sent up tents in University Yard to call on the university to divest financial ties with Israel, according to the GW Hatchet. The protest is happening a day after students at American University held a walkout, protesting against the war in Gaza, and at University of Maryland students staged a sit-in on campus.

Across the country, pro-Palestinian students are protesting over Israel’s war with Hamas as tensions increase with university officials. At Columbia University, students also encamped while students at California State Polytechnic University barricaded inside two buildings.

At George Washington, video shows the words "Liberation Camp" written in chalk on the campus's brick sidewalk. Behind the encampment entrance, a sign on a tent reads, "No justice, no peace!"

The protestors are wearing keffiyehs and chanting "Israel is a racist state." Some students sit in between green and gray tents. Others stand along the sidewalk, chanting and holding signs.

Social media shows what appears to be the George Washington statue blind folded and holding a Palestine flag.

The university sent an advisory to students about the First Amendment activity on the campus.

"The GW demonstration remains peaceful; however, there also are non-GW individuals on public property and the university is coordinating with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department," the advisory reads in part.

The advisory goes on to say protestors may demonstrate until 7 p.m. They are asking them to move their tents to Anniversary Park due to another reservation in University Yard and GW Law final exams.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.