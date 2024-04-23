‘We chose to be loud': Pro-Palestinian students demonstrate at American U, UMD

D.C.-area college students are standing in solidarity with students from Columbia and New York universities who have been staging encampments and demonstrations against Israel’s war with Hamas.

Earlier Tuesday, students at American University participated in a walkout, protesting against the war in Gaza. At the University of Maryland, students staged a sit-in on campus. They were making their voices heard — and drawing controversy as university leaders struggle to draw the line between students' First Amendment rights and making sure everyone on campus feels safe.

Some students say they felt intimidated but still participated.

"I don’t have a lot to lose," American University senior Qudsai Saeed said. "People’s lives are being lost. And in comparison, this is nothing. I don’t think that I want that fear to get the best of me right now."

AU students were also demonstrating against the university’s response to a student government resolution demanding the university divest from Israel. AU's president said the resolution will not be implemented.

Students have also been banned from indoor demonstrations on campus.

"When we’re accepted into universities, such as American University, they want leaders on its campus," said Arusa Islam, junior vice president for AU's student government. "And when we as leaders protest and do acts like this, they can’t stand it. They can’t stand to see ourselves stand up for all the things happening in the world and in our country."

At the University of Maryland, pro-Palestinian students staged a sit-in on campus. They’re also calling for their university to divest from Israel and said they plan to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.

Hershel Barnstein, president of Jewish Voice for Peace, said he’s concerned about "how the claim of antisemitism is being weaponized to shut down conversation about Israel and to silence all criticism of Israel."

Student Omar Sabra, with Students for Justice in Palestine, says he’s from Lebanon and wants to stand with others against the war.

"It really hurts just seeing the world silent, so we chose to be loud and outspoken and stand for what’s right," Sabra said.

Tents are being set up at UMD for Saturday's Maryland Day, and demonstrators plan to be there for that event as well.