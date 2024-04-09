Jazz in the Garden: Get groovy at the concert series this summer in DC

If you need an excuse to dream about summer Fridays, the National Gallery of Art has released its Jazz in the Garden lineup.

Cue thoughts of clocking off work, dressing in linen, packing snacks and taking the Metro to the Sculpture Garden for an evening of dancing and sangria. Plus, lounging on lush green grass and admiring the garden's modern art.

This summer, the concert series features 10 genre-spanning acts starting with zydeco then a Juneteenth jazz celebration and ending with a D.C.-based saxophonist. The series kicks off the weekend after Memorial Day and wraps up the second Friday in August.

It's not known as "D.C.'s favorite summer concert series" for nothing." You'll need to enter a ticket lottery to get in.

Each concert is on a Friday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Here's how to plan to start each weekend on the National Mall.

How to get Jazz in the Garden tickets

Anyone who wants to attend Jazz in the Garden can join the lottery the week prior to the event. Lottery winners will be notified the Monday morning before the concert.

“Those who are selected are welcome to register for up to four passes. Registration is required for all ages 2 and above,” the gallery said on its website.

Jazz in the Garden schedule

May 31: Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Genre: Zydeco

Lottery opens: Monday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, May 24, noon

Results announced: Monday, May 15, 10 a.m.

June 7: Anderson Quartet

Genre: Indigenous fusion

Lottery opens: Monday, May 27, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, May 31, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 3, 10 a.m.

June 14: 8 Ohms Band

Genre: Horn-heavy funk and Soul

Lottery opens: Monday, June 3, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 7, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 10, 10 a.m.

June 21: Muneer Nasser Quintet

Genre: A Juneteenth jazz celebration

Lottery opens: Monday, June 10, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 14, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 17, 10 a.m.

June 28: Josanne Francis

Genre: Caribbean steelpan

Lottery opens: Monday, June 17, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, June 21, noon

Results announced: Monday, June 24, 10 a.m.

July 12: US Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note

Genre: Big band jazz

Lottery opens: Monday, July 1, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, July 5, noon

Results announced: Monday, July 8, 10 a.m.

July 19: Jake Blount

Genre: Afrofuturist roots

Lottery opens: Monday, July 8, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, July 12, noon

Results announced: Monday, July 15, 10 a.m.

July 26: Brent Birckhead

Genre: Contemporary jazz

Lottery opens: Monday, July 15, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, July 19, noon

Results announced: Monday, July 22, 10 a.m.

Aug. 2: Plena Libre

Genre: Afro-Latin fusion

Lottery opens: Monday, July 22, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, July 26, noon

Results announced: Monday, July 29, 10 a.m.

Aug. 9: Leigh Pilzer’s Seven Pointed Star

Genre: Jazz septet

Lottery opens: Monday, July 29, 10 a.m.

Lottery closes: Friday, August 2, noon

Results announced: Monday, August 5, 10 a.m.

