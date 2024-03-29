Dozens of embassies in DC to open doors to the public this May

You can go around the world in a day – without leaving Washington D.C. – when dozens of embassies open their doors to the public for two Saturdays in May.

Events DC announced the mega-popular embassy open houses are returning this spring.

First up is the Around the World Embassy Tour on Saturday, May 4, when the embassies of countries from Angola to Zambia host performances, share food and put on exhibits highlighting culture and tourism opportunities. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The EU Open House on Saturday, May 11, is when you can check in on your favorite European Union countries. In past years, the embassies of Germany, France, Hungary, Italy and Norway have celebrated with everything from folk music to free food to dance lessons.

More information on what each embassy will offer is usually released shortly before the open houses.

Both events are free, and you don’t need any tickets or a passport!

They're two of the most popular events during Passport DC. The festival, in its 17th year, highlights the District’s diplomatic ties and international flavors.

Fiesta Asia! on Saturday, May 18, and the Flower Mart at the National Cathedral on May 3-4 are two other big events in Passport DC.

