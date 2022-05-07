EU Open House 2022: Europe's Embassies to Share Food, Culture and More

You can leave your passport at home and visit the European Union right in Washington, D.C. as more than two dozen embassies open their doors.

The EU Open House will return on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, culture, performances and more. It’s free to visit. Some embassies may ask you to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination.

Embassies from Austria to Spain and Ireland to Slovenia are participating. Here’s details on programming at each embassy.

Say bonjour and guten tag west of Georgetown at the German Embassy, which is co-hosting its open house with France. Expect a piece of the Berlin Wall, representatives from the military, music and a family-friendly environment.

At the Embassy of Hungary, enjoy folk music concerts, stories for kids, dancing lessons and Hungarian cuisine tastings.

The Italian Embassy will highlight beloved foods like gelato plus the country’s recycling and sustainability efforts.

The European Union embassy will also have a special way to show support for Ukraine.

The Scene’s Tommy McFly will be giving exclusive tours of several embassies all this week on News4 Today.