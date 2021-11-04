Please Donate to Food 4 Families 2021

Thanks to your generous donations totaling more than $178,000 last year, together we provided more than 5000 turkeys and supermarket gift cards to non-profit groups, fraternal organizations, and religious charities. They in turn distributed them to people in need, feeding thousands throughout the DMV. In fact, we were able to extend the giving through the end of the year.

Thanks to Shady Brook Farms' donation of 5000 turkeys, and a Washington Gas Charitable Giving grant to purchase 4000 supermarket gift cards, we have a great foundation this year. But every dollar donated by you will enable us to help even more of our neighbors.

Let's do it again! Please make your tax-deductible donation here. No amount is too small - every dollar helps.

Thank you for joining us in Working 4 The Community!

And thank you to Shady Brook Farms, Washington Gas, Comcast, the Magnet Nurses of Georgetown University Hospital, and Trustar Bank along with our in-kind partners at ProFish Seafood for their support of Food 4 Families.