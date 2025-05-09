Teachers say there's a staffing crisis in Prince George's County schools

Teachers in Prince George's County, Maryland, say staffing in public schools is at an extreme low.

Dozens of teachers rallied outside Prince George's County Public Schools headquarters in Upper Marlboro Thursday night to call for increased staffing at schools and higher pay.

The leader of the teachers' union said the low staffing levels are dangerous.

"We're filling the gap now with conditionally licensed educators, which is, literally, you have a degree, a pulse and you can pass the background check, you can have a classroom," said Donna Christy, the head of the Prince George’s County Educators Association.

Protesters said low salaries are driving candidates to other school systems in the region that pay more.

"If they can pay for consultants, they can give you a raise," Council Member Wala Blegay told the teachers at the demonstration. "Because a consultant is not in the classroom dealing with the day-to-day issues … it is you."

Teachers protested outdoors as the school board helding a meeting in the building. They said they don't feel appreciated by the school system and demanded respect.

"When we talk about education, we're talking about economic development. When we talk about every single factor of growing the economy it starts with the school system," Krystal Oriadha vice chair for the Prince George’s County Council, said.

PGCPS Superintendent Millard House II gave the following statement to News4:

"Our educators are the backbone of our school district and the world, cultivating young minds on their journey to reaching their full potential. Thanks to our educators, PGCPS has consistently graduated leaders and change makers who impact communities and culture across sectors."

"Since March 2025 PGCPS and PGCEA have been engaged in open negotiations to thoroughly consider nearly 40 proposals while balancing looming budget impacts, the needs of our students and the community at large. We will continue to engage in good faith to reach a new collective bargaining agreement that respects our educators, honors our values and protects the educational experience for our students."

"While we have reached some tentative agreements, we remain far apart on many issues, a normal part of the ongoing negotiation process. We are committed to a transparent process as negotiated with PGCEA. Members of the general public are invited to view open negotiation sessions at https://pgcps-org.zoom.us/j/87381576688 on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. for a complete picture of the robust negotiation discussions."