Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning, watch issued through Tuesday for most of DC area

4 things to know about the weather:

Hot & humid today Afternoon showers & storms are possible Dangerous heat on the way Showers midweek

After a rainy Saturday, Sunday brings almost tropical weather with the heat and humidity returning.

An excessive heat watch and warning have been issued Sunday afternoon ahead of the heat returning Monday and into the rest of the week.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia, including Prince George's, Montgomery, Arlington and Fairfax counties.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for parts of Maryland and Virginia, including St. Mary's, Loudoun, Calvert and Frederick counties. Go here to see all weather alerts.

If you go outside today, enjoy lots of sunshine. By midday, temperatures will rise into the 90s with a high of 96 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will reach 102 degrees today.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday afternoon.

Stay weather alert through the evening.

Weather Radar

Excessive heat throughout the week

By Monday, dangerous heat will return, with record highs near 100. An excessive heat warning will be issued on Monday.

Feels-like temperatures will reach near 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

We will continue to warm to near 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be faced with heat advisories or excessive heat warnings again next week.

