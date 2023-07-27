How do you avoid heat-related illness?

With dangerously hot temperatures expected in the D.C. area and a heat advisory in effect, it may be hard to stay cool and safe from the harms of high heat.

The heat index will be well over 100° in the D.C. area over the next few days, and Storm Team4 meteorologists are advising residents and visitors to take the heat seriously. Even in the comfort of air conditioning, the extreme temperatures could be a risk when heading to work, running errands and exercising.

Everyone is vulnerable to heat-related illnesses but particularly the elderly, children, people who work outside and pets, according to the Prince George’s County Health Department.

D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George's County offer resources for people who need relief from heat.

Here’s what a doctor says are the signs of heat-related illness in hot temperatures and how to protect yourself.

What are the types of heat-related illnesses and signs to watch out for?

Dr. Rachel Marquez, with Kaiser Permanente, said the signs to look out for include developing muscle cramps, nausea, light headaches and fatigue or dizziness.

Heat-related illnesses including heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps may occur with long exposure to heat without relief or hydration, according to Johns Hopkins.

A heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and a life-threatening emergency, according to Johns Hopkins. It occurs rapidly when a person’s body is unable to properly cool down and can damage the brain and organs. Symptoms include red and dry skin, disorientation, delirium and nausea. If you think someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911.

Heat exhaustion is less severe, but can turn into heat stroke if not taken seriously. Symptoms include muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness, headaches, nausea, diarrhea and passing out.

If someone is suffering from either heat illness, you can help them by moving them to a cool, dry place, removing excess clothing, trying to cool them down with a fan or cool cloths and offering them a cool drink (a sports drink containing salt and sugar is recommended for cramps and exhaustion.)

Heat exhaustion "can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids," the Prince George's County Health Department said.

How can you prevent heat-related illness?

The key is hydration. If exercising, Dr. Marquez recommends drinking water before, during and after.

She said to take extra precautions during high heat periods of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., which can put individuals at an increased risk of developing heat-related illnesses. Thursday's heat advisory in the D.C. area is in effect between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“One thing that you should remember about heat-related illness is that it can be cumulative,” she said. “So, even if you're outside, you're exercising, you're feeling pretty good and you come inside and you can be very commonly feel run down and the heat-related illness can then affect you after that, so it's really important to try and stay on top of hydration."

See below for more tips from the Prince George’s County Health Department:

Stay hydrated

Cool off in AC

Wear lightweight clothes

Use sunscreen

Check on vulnerable individuals

Never leave kids or pets in cars

Where can you find a cooling center?

Cooling centers are available in D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

The District has activated its hot weather emergency plan for now through Sunday. Free transportation to cooling centers is available by calling 202-399-7093 or 311; find other D.C. resources here.

Arlington County is offering shelters and resources during the heat wave. Financial assistance with air condition repairs are available by calling 703-228-1350; Shelter for homeless individuals is available by calling 703-228-1010; find more information here.

Find cooling centers in Alexandria here.

Montgomery County has issued a heat emergency alert starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, lasting until 9 p.m. Saturday; find resources for the county here.

Find cooling centers in Prince George's County here.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.