During the hot summer months, the interior of vehicles can become dangerously hot, posing a significant risk, especially to children left unattended.

To ensure the safety of your child and prevent any potential incidents, it's important to take precautions when traveling in hot conditions. Here are some tips to remember.

Thoroughly check the backseat before exiting

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that more than 50% of all hot car deaths occur when an adult forgets a child in the backseat of a car, often when they're tired or distracted.

So, prioritize double-checking the backseat every time you exit the vehicle. This will help you get in the habit of ensuring that no child is accidentally left behind, even when you know a child is not present.

It's a good idea to keep essential items like your phone, wallet, or purse near your little one. This way, you'll be reminded to check the backseat area.

As an extra safety measure, establish a plan with your child's childcare provider to reach out in case your child doesn't show up at school or daycare as expected.

Secure car doors

About 25% of all hot car deaths occur when a curious child climbs into an unattended car and gets trapped inside, according to the NHTSA.

Before exiting the vehicle, always lock all car doors to prevent children from gaining access to the car unaccompanied. Make sure that keys and fobs are securely stored in a location inaccessible to children.

Never leave your child unattended

Never leave a child alone in a car, even if you're parked in the shade or leave the windows rolled down. Cars can reach over 115 degrees inside when it's just 70 degrees outside.

If you ever see a child alone in a vehicle, try to locate the parents as quickly as possible.

If the child appears to be in distress or lethargic, call 911 immediately and try to gain access in any way possible, even if it involves breaking a window.

With rising temperatures posing a serious threat to child safety in vehicles, it's crucial to adopt these precautions to keep all children safe.