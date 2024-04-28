Man stabbed to death near Audi Field in Southwest DC

A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man to death Saturday night near Audi Field in Southwest D.C., police say.

Officers were called to a stabbing in the 100 block of T Street SW just before 6:30 p.m., D.C. police said. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

An hour later, DC United fans packed the area for the team's game.

The team released a statement that said first responders already on site supporting the match responded quickly.

"This was an isolated incident, and the Metropolitan Police Department has advised that they have the suspect in custody,” the team’s statement said in part.

The incident remains under investigation.