Man accused of breaking into apartment, raping minor in Rockville; police say more victims possible

A man was arrested last month and accused of raping a minor and taking property in Rockville, Maryland, and now police are concerned there may be other victims.

The suspect is 33-year-old Eric Bacon, who was charged with burglary and first-degree rape of a minor.

Bacon allegedly broke into an apartment in the 15000 block of Frederick Road on April 24, according to Montgomery County police, and then sexually assaulted a juvenile who got home from school at around 3 p.m.

Montgomery County Police Department The suspect is 33-year-old Eric Bacon, who was charged with burglary and first-degree rape of a minor.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The suspect then left “with an undisclosed amount of stolen property,” authorities said.

Later, as police were enroute, a relative of the victim arrived home and noticed Bacon pacing around outside the apartment building before running off, police said.

Two days later at about 5 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed the suspect lying on the ground on the first floor of an apartment building in the same block where the sexual assault had occurred, according to authorities.

Based on witness accounts and surveillance video, Bacon was arrested and charged.

Charging documents state that Bacon has a history of burglary and robbery charges.

Police want anyone who may be a victim of the suspect to call the SVID-Child Exploitation Unit at 240-773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.