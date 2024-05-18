Washington DC

Rock Creek Parkway closed after multi-vehicle crash

One person sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.

By Mariela Patron

breaking news
NBC Washington

Rock Creek Parkway is closed on both directions, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Waterside Drive NW, after a crash involving several vehicles occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

DC Fire and EMS says three people were injured. One person sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. The U.S. Park Police Helicopter was used to transport one of the people injured.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us