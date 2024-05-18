Rock Creek Parkway closed after multi-vehicle crash

Rock Creek Parkway is closed on both directions, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Waterside Drive NW, after a crash involving several vehicles occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DC Fire and EMS says three people were injured. One person sustained critical, life-threatening injuries. The U.S. Park Police Helicopter was used to transport one of the people injured.
This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.
