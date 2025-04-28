What to Know The Washington Commanders are returning to the District from Prince George's County, Maryland, in a multibillion-dollar deal to be announced Monday morning.

The Commanders have played at Northwest Stadium — formerly FedEx Field — in Landover, Maryland, since 1997. They began playing at the now-defunct RFK Stadium in 1961.

Documents obtained by News4 earlier this month stated that the team could put up $2.5 billion for the stadium and surrounding development. The District would contribute up to $800 million in infrastructure upgrades to the RFK site.

The Washington Commanders are expected to return to their namesake city under a nearly $3 billion deal creating a new stadium on the site of the team's historic home, sources familiar with the plan tell News4.

District leaders and Commanders ownership will outline the announcement to build a new stadium on the 170-plus acre site of the mothballed Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium along the banks of the Anacostia River.

The team's eight-mile move west back into the District of Columbia after nearly three decades in Prince George's County, Maryland, comes as the team has been reinvigorated with new ownership under billionaire Josh Harris and young quarterback Jayden Daniels.

News4 has live coverage of the announcement. Follow along here.