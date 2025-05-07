Suspects run over, kill man before robbing him of ATM cash in DC, sources say

A man died in Northwest D.C. Wednesday when an SUV driver intentionally ran over him so two accomplices could steal the cash the victim had just withdrawn from an ATM, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4.

The man was walking about 4:15 a.m. along U Street NW and crossing the intersection of 12th Street, when a white SUV came barreling toward him as it turned right onto 12th Street, sources said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video obtained by News4 shows the moments leading up to the crash. The man realizes the SUV is coming toward him and puts his arms out in apparent attempt to try to stop the driver.

Investigators believe the driver of the white Hyundai SUV and others inside the vehicle watched the man get cash at the Industrial Bank ATM nearby and then followed him as he walked west on U Street.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After the fatal collision, the SUV can be seen going a short distance up 12th Street before the driver turns on the flashers and at least two people get out of the SUV. Investigators believe they went through the victim's pockets.

Law enforcement sources said the SUV then turned around and went to the Industrial Bank ATM, where suspects tried to withdraw money.

D.C. police officers spent hours processing the crime scene, including collecting potential evidence at the ATM. Homicide detectives were also at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspects in the SUV might have been involved in two more violent robberies in D.C. about an hour before the man was killed on U Street.

Between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., a woman was assaulted and robbed while walking in the 1700 block of Irving Street NW and a man was assaulted and robbed of $5 near the intersection of 14th and Newton streets, police said.

Police have not yet released images of the suspects.