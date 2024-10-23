Harris will speak from the National Mall one week before Election Day

One week before Election Day 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to give a "closing argument" speech to the American people from the National Mall.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Harris will take the stage and use the opportunity to try to sway still-undecided voters to cast their ballots in her favor, three sources familiar with preparations confirmed to NBC News.

The Harris campaign expects to draw nearly 8,000 people to the National Mall, according to a permit application filed with the National Park Service on Oct. 18.

The staging area on the National Mall will live between 7th Street and 4th Street, according to the permit application. That's the part of the Mall near the National Gallery of Art and the National Air and Space Museum, closer to the U.S. Capitol than the Washington Monument.

The event almost certainly means road closures and emergency no-parking zones immediately around the National Mall for security purposes, though sources said that final logistical details have not been nailed down.

According to the permit application, setup for the speech will begin on Oct. 27.

Previous events hosted on the National Mall between 7th and 4th streets have closed portions of 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th streets to vehicle traffic, and limited or eliminated parking near Independence Ave., Constitution Ave., Madison Dr. NW and Jefferson Dr. SW.

The Harris campaign declined to comment on the event.