Washington DC

Harris will speak from the National Mall one week before Election Day

The Harris campaign expects to draw nearly 8,000 people to the National Mall, according to a permit application

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

One week before Election Day 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to give a "closing argument" speech to the American people from the National Mall.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Harris will take the stage and use the opportunity to try to sway still-undecided voters to cast their ballots in her favor, three sources familiar with preparations confirmed to NBC News.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Harris campaign expects to draw nearly 8,000 people to the National Mall, according to a permit application filed with the National Park Service on Oct. 18.

The staging area on the National Mall will live between 7th Street and 4th Street, according to the permit application. That's the part of the Mall near the National Gallery of Art and the National Air and Space Museum, closer to the U.S. Capitol than the Washington Monument.

The event almost certainly means road closures and emergency no-parking zones immediately around the National Mall for security purposes, though sources said that final logistical details have not been nailed down.

Decision 2024 22 hours ago

Harris eyes Howard University for her election night headquarters

Kamala Harris Oct 22

Kamala Harris' AKA line sisters talk college, their friendship, Election Day

Loudoun County Oct 21

Anti-Kamala Harris sign rigged with trip wires, alarms in Leesburg

According to the permit application, setup for the speech will begin on Oct. 27.

Previous events hosted on the National Mall between 7th and 4th streets have closed portions of 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th streets to vehicle traffic, and limited or eliminated parking near Independence Ave., Constitution Ave., Madison Dr. NW and Jefferson Dr. SW.

The Harris campaign declined to comment on the event.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCDecision 2024Kamala HarrisNational Mall
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us