FAQ on DC's new pandas: Visiting the zoo, public debut date & more

Last fall, the question was: Will D.C. ever get pandas again? The answer came in May: Yes!

After that, the question was: When will D.C.'s new pandas arrive? That answer came yesterday: Today!

Now that a pair of 3-year-old giant pandas is settling in at the National Zoo, here are quick answers to some of your new most pressing questions:

When can you visit DC's new pandas?

Starting in January. Zoo members will get a preview Jan. 10-19. The new pandas will make their public debut Jan. 24.

When's the best time to visit DC's new pandas?

During the colder months, during mornings. When visiting the pandas, go in the morning when the zoo first opens. December and January are great times to go since the furry bears love the cold.

D.C.’s new panda residents completed their journey to the National Zoo after traveling from Chengdu, China, to Dulles Airport.

Do you need tickets to visit the National Zoo?

The National Zoo requires visitors to get free, timed passes. They typically become available four weeks in advance.

What's parking like at the National Zoo?

If you're driving, the National Zoo requires reserving a paid parking pass before your visit. All cars must enter through the main vehicle entrance at 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW.

What Metro station should I take to get to the zoo in DC?

Here's a pro tip if you're taking the Metro: Take the Red Line and get off at the Cleveland Park station to walk downhill to the zoo. To avoid walking back uphill to Cleveland Park, walk downhill to leave from the Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan station.

When does the National Zoo's panda cam relaunch?

After the pandas make their public debut Jan. 24. Once it relaunches, the panda cam will stream daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the off hours, that day’s recording will be rebroadcast "to ensure virtual visitors around the world can view the animals at their most active," the zoo said.

What are some quick stats on DC's new pandas?

Qing Bao:

Name pronunciation: ching-BOW (rhymes with "wow") & meaning: "green" and "treasure"

Sex: Female

Birthdate: Sept. 12, 2021

Age: 3

Previous residence: Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan, China

Fun fact: Qing Bao was made the ambassador of the ninth World Wildlife Day when she was a year old. "She is a star," Chinese ambassador Xie Feng said at a press conference back in May.

Bao Li: