Kennedy Center

Giant Mars balloon escapes Kennedy Center plaza, rolls toward highway

We've heard of Mercury in retrograde, but this is a new one.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cars driving past the Kennedy Center witnessed an unexpected liftoff on Thursday, after a 30-foot-tall Mars balloon escaped its moorings and rolled from its place outside the arts center onto the highway.

The planet famous for its rovers went roving itself, departing the Kennedy Center's REACH plaza and rolling east onto the roadway.

The balloon is part of the Kennedy Center's "Celestial Bodies: Earth, Moon, Mars" exhibit, which allows viewers to wander the grounds and examine inflatable models of the Earth, the Moon, and Mars. At night, the balloons are illuminated from within, making for a fun photo-op.

After Thursday evening's out-of-this world viral moment, the Mars balloon was quickly retrieved from the highway and returned to the Kennedy Center.

Commenters on social media appreciated the balloon's meteoric journey, with many cracking jokes about recent political events.

"We understand Mars.. we feel the same way," said one user.

"Good for her," said another.

No balloon-related injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This article tagged under:

Kennedy CenterWashington DCspace
