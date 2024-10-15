Here are the best times to visit the pandas and how to get to the National Zoo

Now that the pandas are back, when's the best time to visit them? According to News4's Eun Yang and Tommy McFly, you'll get the most out of your visit in the colder months.

When visiting the pandas, go in the morning when the zoo first opens. December and January are great times to go since the furry bears love the cold.

There is no set date for when the public can visit the new residents of D.C. as the pandas go through their 30-day quarantine period. When the panda exhibit is open again, make sure to get a free daily entry ticket to guarantee your entry.

In the meantime, here are some travel tips to get to the Zoo.

Parking and traveling by Metro

If you're driving, the National Zoo requires reserving a $30 paid parking pass before your visit. All cars must enter through the main vehicle entrance at 3001 Connecticut Ave., NW.

Pedestrians can enter the Zoo through 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW and Harvard Street Bridge.

Here's a pro tip if you're taking the Metro: Take the Red Line and get off at the Cleveland Park station to walk downhill to the Zoo.

To avoid walking back uphill to Cleveland Park, walk downhill and leave at the Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan station.

Check the National Zoo's website for more information on how to get there.