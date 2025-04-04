The Scene

Think you know the DC-area news? Apply to appear on NBC Washington's news quiz

By NBC Washington Staff

How many wards make up D.C.? What does peak bloom mean? What does DMV stand for?

If you are shouting the answers to these questions at your screen, then you should apply to appear on our news quiz show!

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Tommy McFLY wants to test YOUR knowledge of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, plus the big recent headlines.

If you’re interested, please fill out the form below.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Thanks for your time! If you're interested in hearing more from Tommy McFLY and The Scene team, subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter.

This article tagged under:

The Scene
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us