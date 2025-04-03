The Weekend Scene: A tulip festival and more in bloom across the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

That’s a wrap on D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms for this year, but the petal party is far from over!

Many of our favorite National Cherry Blossom Festival events are still to come, including Petalpalooza and the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Miler this weekend, then the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival next weekend.

Alex Ovechkin needs just three goals to become the NHL's all-time leading scorer as the Caps prepare to face the Blackhawks on Friday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

One request before we move onto the weekend: Are you subscribed to The Weekend Scene newsletter? If yes, please take a quick survey (and if you're not subscribed, come join the fun).

Noted: 4 things to know for the weekend

Weekend weather: We’re making plans to enjoy mild temperatures. Storm Team4 is tracking rain chances but says there will be plenty of dry time.

We’re making plans to enjoy mild temperatures. Storm Team4 is tracking rain chances but says there will be plenty of dry time. Dog owners, join our own Chuck Bell for the ALX Dog Walk this Saturday in Alexandria. It’s free!

Slow your roll around a museum for Slow Art Day on Saturday.

“Pride & Prejudice” is back in theaters to mark its 20th anniversary, if you want the thrill of watching that iconic hand flex on the big screen.

Tulip festival and cherry blossom events

Burnside Farms’ Festival of Spring

April 4-21, Nokesville, $19-$30

🔗 Details

Seas of tulips in red, yellow, orange and purple have sprouted up at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia, spurred on by warm weather.

“It’s like Holland in Virginia,” Burnside Farms has said.

The Festival of Spring opens Friday to welcome visitors to stroll the fields, take spring selfies and pick flowers. Five pick-your-own stems are included with every ticket. Children 5 and under can go for free without a ticket.

About 20% of the tulips are expected to be open this weekend, and full bloom is expected next week. Weekend tickets sell out fast, so make a plan if you want to go. Or take a mental health day off work!

Our TikTok Maggie went last year and suggests wearing shoes that can get muddy, plus layers. One more pro tip: Find an extra vase in case you get carried away with picking flowers.

Free pick

Petalpalooza

Sat., 1-9 p.m., Capitol Riverfront (fireworks visible from Anacostia Park)

🔗 Details

Cherry blossom fireworks alone will get us out of the house, but Petalpalooza offers a full afternoon of live music and oodles of fun for all ages.

The festival will unfold across 400,000 square feet in multiple zones, including four stages with live music and performances. Rare Essence, The Experience Band, Silver Logan Sharp and Perfekt Blend Band are just some of the bands performing. Here’s the full schedule.

Pet comfort stations will be available, so feel free to bring your pup!

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. The best views will be from the boardwalk and Yards Park. You can also see them from Anacostia Park.

Free pick

Bridge District: Move & Bloom

Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Southeast D.C.

🔗 Details

Head over to Anacostia for a morning of free fitness classes, bike tune-ups and a marketplace with wellness-focused vendors.

The schedule includes Barre Unbound at 9 a.m., F45 high-intensity interval training at 10 a.m. and BOOMBOX boxing at 11 a.m.

Afterward, you can take your bike and join the Washington Area Bicyclist Association for a ride to Petalpalooza. The 2-mile, all-ages ride will take you over the Frederick Douglass Bridge to Navy Yard.

Free pick

Jazz and Blossoms

Sun., noon to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park

🔗 Details

Arrested Development, the Grammy-winning hip-hop group, will headline the main stage after performances from Masta Ace with Sound of the City, Kokay, Black Folks Don't Swim? and Raquel Ra Brown.

Stop by interactive art zones dedicated to origami, haiku writing, graffiti canvas painting and podcasting. Bring kids for face and body painting, roller skating, video games, caricature drawing and Double Dutch from noon to 5 p.m.

Pour'd Mobile Mixologists will offer complimentary mocktails, a jazz blossom fizz and the sakura sunrise, starting at 3 p.m.

The festival is a National Cherry Blossom Festival event co-produced by Words Beats & Life, which is also hosting a pre-party at the Wild Days rooftop on Friday.

The Winston Red Diamond is going on display at National Museum of Natural History, alongside 40 other gems from the Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

More weekend highlights

Free pick

Diamond display at the Museum of Natural History

🔗 Details

Rare gemstones are sparkling at the Museum of Natural History.

These aren’t your typical diamonds. The Winston Fancy Color Diamond Collection includes a diamond prized for its pure red color.

"Researchers estimate that less than one in 25 million diamonds is a Fancy red, and the Winston Red Diamond is one of the most exquisite in existence," the museum said in a statement.

And yes, fancy is a technical term! The diamonds are on display now during regular museum hours.

Free pick

Celebrate Reston!

Sat., 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza

🔗 Details

Community performances, a book fair featuring local authors and plenty of family-friendly activities will be happening to celebrate Reston, Virginia’s, 61st birthday (and interesting history).

Concerts this weekend

mssv, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pearl Street Warehouse, $15-$35

Largely an instrumental trio, guitarist Mike Baggetta, drummer Stephen Hodges, and punk rock legend and bassist Mike Watt of Minutemen and fIREHOSE play a genre-exploring mix of punk, jazz and beyond. The local acts opening up are Motherf—ers JMB and Co. — an instrumental improv trio featuring Geologist of experimental band Animal Collective on hurdy gurdy — and veteran D.C. musicians Bed Maker, who have D.C.’s classic Dischord Records sound. Details.

Weather Station, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Atlantis, $22

Tamara Lindeman’s gorgeous folk band brings electronics and lush arrangements into the mix. Details.

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $16/$18

Dynamic post-punk duo from Baltimore’s Wham City scene offers wild, energetic synth-rock and equally infectious-but-haunting sparse arrangements. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Phillips after 5: Cherry Blossom Jamboree: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20; free for members

Words, Beats & Life festival: Thurs. to Sun., various locations, free

Verona Quartet with Wu Man: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, free (or $6 to reserve seats online)

The Garden Open Mic for all ages: Fri., 7-10 p.m., BloomBars, $7

Capital Art Book Fair: Sat. and Sun., Eastern Market’s North Hall, free

Awesome Con: Fri. to Sun., Washington Convention Center, $65+ (adult)/$25+ (kids)

Weaving Family Threads puppet show and demonstration: Sat. and Sun., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Black Out Poetry: From African Prose to Poetry drop-in activity: Sat., 1-4 p.m., African Art Museum, free

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile, 5K and Kids Run: Sat. and Sun., near the National Mall

Bridge District: Move & Bloom: Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Southeast D.C., free

April Family Day: Japanese Culture Day: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building, free

Petalpalooza: Sat., 1-9 p.m., Capitol Riverfront (fireworks visible from Anacostia Park), free

DC Defenders Blossom Bowl: Sat., 1:30-7 p.m., Audi Field, $33

City Cruises Live with Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men: Sat., departs from The Wharf, $410+

Screening - "The Wedding Banquet" with director Andrew Ahn: Sat., 2 p.m., Asian Art Museum, free (advance registration recommended)

Free admission at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., Northwest D.C., free

Jazz and Blossoms: Sun., noon to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park, free

Last chance - “The ’70s Lens: Reimagining Documentary Photography”: Through Sun., National Gallery of Art, free

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra Jazz at the Cotton Club: Sun., 7 p.m., Natural History Museum, $30-$40

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom: Sun., 8 p.m., 1101 Kenyon St NW, free

Taste of Pride 2025: Through July

Things to do in Maryland

Bethesda Film Fest: Fri. and Sat., Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, $15

Muddy Waters 112th Birthday featuring The Nighthawks: Fri., 9 p.m., Hank Dietle's Tavern in Rockville, $23.18

Paranormal Cirque III: Fri. to Sat., Gaithersburg, $20-$65

Comedy show - Grown-Up Comedian Barbies: Sat., 7-10 p.m., Maryland Meadworks in Hyattsville, free

Mount Rainier Community Yard Sale: Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Things to do in Virginia

Burnside Farms Festival of Spring: April 4-21, Nokesville, $19-$25

Friends to Lovers bookstore Grand (Re)Opening: Thurs. and Fri., Alexandria, $10

Quantico 15th Annual International Wine & Food Festival: Fri., 4-8 p.m., The Clubs at Quantico, $50

ALX Dog Walk emceed by NBC4’s Chuck Bell: Sat. 7-11 a.m., Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, free

Celebrate Reston!: Sat., 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza, free

Del Ray Dog Fest: Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., George Washington Middle School Parking Lot in Alexandria, $10-$50

Paint Your Pet N Sip: Sun., 2-4 p.m., Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, $55

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.