Historic DC helicopter factory now on the market as a condo

D.C. has a rich history in culture and politics – but also, helicopters.

A newly renovated condo in Columbia Heights was once the home of the first helicopters ever to take flight.

The condo at 774 Girard Street Northwest was the original helicopter factory in D.C. It’s the location where Emil Berliner developed the gramophone, the record and components that allow helicopters to fly.

“It sat abandoned for years and years and years,” said Daniel Heider of Heider Real Estate and TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

The helicopter manufacturing facility declined starting in the 1900s, which gave Brook Road Development an opportunity to breathe new life into the space and pay homage to its history, Heider said.

The renovated condo includes original photos of the helicopters that were made and designed in the factory. The space features the factory’s original red brick.

The condo is more than 5,000 square feet and has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The condo hit the market Thursday and is listed at $3,250,000.

