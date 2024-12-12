Gov. Wes Moore backs alcohol sales in Maryland grocery stores

Could beer and wine soon be sold at Maryland grocery stores?

As first reported by Maryland Matters, It's a cause that Gov. Wes Moore is throwing his support behind.

Maryland is one of a few states that restricts most beer and wine sales to liquor stores due to decades-old regulations with a few exceptions for businesses that were grandfathered in, and the issue has sparked a debate.

For nearly 70 years, Talbert's Ice and Beverage has been serving customers in Bethesda.

“Communities are built on the backbone of mom and pop stores," said Geri Keslo, the manager of the store.

She said allowing grocery chains to sell beer and wine would be a big blow. She said she understands changing the laws could make things more convenient for customers but argued it comes at the expense of businesses like hers.

“People won’t be buying their beer and wine here, and that would decrease our sales and also potentially could shut down our mom and pop stores,” Keslo said.

Gov. Moore said it's time to change things. In a statement sent to News4 he said, "Maryland is one of only three states that bans the sale of beer in grocery stores and one of only ten that ban the sale of wine. We are the only of our neighboring states to ban the sale of either in grocery stores — resulting in less consumer choice and putting our stores at a disadvantage. Lifting this ban puts the consumers first, and ensures fair competition in the marketplace."

And some shoppers News4 spoke with agree.

“We can’t [buy alcohol] here [at the grocery store], and I think it’s ridiculous,” said Maryland resident Shelley Robinson.

“Well, it would be a lot better,” said Maryland resident Eric Jorgenson. “Right now, I've gotta make two different trips, so I would really appreciate it if I just go to one place, one time.”

A 2022 poll commissioned by the Maryland Retailers Association revealed 72% of respondents supported allowing grocery stores to sell beer and wine while 22% opposed it.

“That’s the problem with sexy bills like this — they don’t move a lot but they get talked about a lot,” said Maryland Del. C.T. Wilson.

In order for the law to change — a bill would need to pass through the General Assembly's Economic Matters Committee, which is chaired by Wilson, who says he's not a fan of changing things.

“While yes, other states do it differently, Maryland is not broken. There may be a matter of convenience, but that’s all it is,” he said. “There’s no way to get around the fact that you’re negatively impacting small businesses for the sake of big businesses.”

The general assembly convenes on Jan. 8.