Virginia governor's race set without ‘Trump in heels,' ex-delegate on ballot

The Virginia governor’s race is now set after a candidate who often called herself “Trump in heels” as well as a former state delegate did not qualify for the ballot.

Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will face Democratic nominee and former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

The Republican Party of Virginia said Saturday that Earle-Sears was the sole candidate to qualify for the Republican primary ballot.

“Winsome-Sears will be a governor for all Virginians, and the Republican Party of Virginia congratulates her on becoming our nominee,” the party said in a statement.

Earle-Sears had faced the threat of a GOP primary when two other candidates announced they would challenge her for the nomination. Former Del. Dave LaRock did not collect enough signatures. Former State Sen. Amanda Chase, who billed herself in line with President Donald Trump, also fell short.

Whomever wins the election on Nov. 4 will make Virginia history as the first woman elected governor.

