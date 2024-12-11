Things to Do DC

2 DC restaurants earn first Michelin stars, while a favorite gets demoted

D.C.'s restaurant scene is seeing stars -- Michelin stars

By Jummy Olabanji, News4 Anchor

Two D.C. restaurants are celebrating their first Michelin stars.

Mita in Shaw, a vegetarian spot with South American flavors, and Omakase at Barrack’s Row, a Japanese tasting counter with quite the sushi spread, each earned one star in this year's Michelin Guide.

Meanwhile, the popular D.C. vegetarian restaurant Oyster Oyster received the first “green star” for its sustainable practices. 

The much-loved Pineapple & Pearls was demoted from two Michelin stars to one this year.

D.C.'s Michelin Guide has 25 restaurants with stars, considered one of the highest honors in the dining industry. Only one local restaurant has the maximum of three stars: The Inn at Little Washington in Middleburg, Virginia.

