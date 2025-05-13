Elementary school evacuated in western Maryland as floods neared second story

Students and staff at a western Maryland elementary school were evacuated via rescue boats Tuesday afternoon during severe flooding and heavy rain, officials in Allegany County officials said.

The water level was beginning to breach the second floor of Westernport Elementary School with about 150 students and 50 adults inside.

First responders made about 15 rescue boat trips to get everyone out safely, authorities said.

Allegany County emergency services and other agencies are continuing to respond to widespread flooding in the Georges Creek region.

More evacuations are ongoing where conditions warrant, officials said.

"Emergency Service crews are working hard! Please shelter in place and keep the roadways clear!" the Allegany County government posted on social media. "Do not attempt to enter flood waters and reserve 911 calls to life-threatening emergencies only!"

Images posted by the Cumberland Police Department showed muddy brown floodwaters filling a street, reaching halfway up the height of several parked cars.

Multiple agencies, including at least one from the D.C. area, are responding to western Maryland to help with flooding in the region. Montgomery County Fire & EMS (MCFRS) is sending six swift water personnel and two boats, following a request from Maryland Department of Emergency Management, an MCFRS spokesperson said.