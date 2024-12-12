Drone sightings in Maryland and New Jersey prompt calls for more oversight

Drone concerns are mounting across the country after multiple sightings in New Jersey for the last few weeks. It’s even led to New Jersey lawmakers calling for a limited ban on drone flights until the public receives answers about the sightings.

Now, there have also been sightings in Bowie, Maryland.

“We see at least 3 to 5 different drones in the sky,” said Autumn Stasulli, who captured videos of drones outside her Bowie home. “I was shocked. My mouth dropped.”

The discovery came moments after Stasulli said she and her sister were talking about another pair of drone sightings in New Jersey.

She said she’s lived in Bowie her whole life and has never seen a sight like this.

“It was very unsettling afterwards, because I’m like ‘oh my goodness. It’s happening here in Bowie, Maryland,’” Stasulli said. “Why Bowie? Bowie is such a quiet, quiet town,”

After several sightings reported throughout New Jersey, House members a part of the homeland security subcommittee questioned FBI leaders on Tuesday about the drone sightings.

New Jersey lawmakers have called for a limited ban on drones inside of the state until the public receives an explanation.

Some lawmakers also say better oversight is needed.

“I think it’s going to be important for the federal government as well as state and local governments to take a look at what sort of protections we need to put in place to protect regular citizens,” said Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey.

As for Stasulli, she, like others, would like to know what’s flying up above.

“You don’t know who is controlling them, who’s sending them out here,” she said. “Are they coming from another country?”

News4 has reached out to the FBI for comment and is waiting for a response.