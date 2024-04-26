Washington Capitals

Dad and daughter who ‘missed the bus' to go to Caps open practice surprised with playoff tickets

"I was shocked," Abby said. "I cried little happy tears."

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who says studying doesn't pay off?

Fifth grader Abby Drew more than made the grade on her most recent report card, so her dad, Mike Drew, decided to celebrate in a special way. He told News4 all about it at the Washington Capitals' open practice last week.

"She got straight A's on her report card, so she just 'missed the bus.' So we're here supporting the Caps getting ready for the playoffs."

Abby's achievement caught the eye of the Washington Capitals organization and Dunkin' Donuts -- who went to Tracey's Landing Elementary for an epic surprise.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"We have a really exciting game tonight, and we would like to send you and your family to the Caps Game tonight!" Abby's visitors told her.

Abby got four playoffs tickets, and her entire class got free donuts. They were frosted in the Caps' colors, of course.

"I was shocked," Abby said. "I cried little happy tears."

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 24 mins ago

DC Irish pub The Dubliner celebrates 50th anniversary

Maryland 27 mins ago

Wing tip falls from plane in Montgomery County

"We think getting straight A's is obviously an amazing accomplishment for an 11 year old, so we wanted to reward her and just celebrate her achievement," said [CHECK QUOTE SOURCE].

As for Abby and her dad, they're excited, and they plan to make their presence known in the arena tonight.

"We're going to be really loud. Rock the red loud, unleash the fury loud!" said [ABBY OR MIKE?] We are going to be loud."

This article tagged under:

Washington CapitalsWashington DCStanley CupNHL Playoffs
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us