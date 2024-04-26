Dad and daughter who ‘missed the bus' to go to Caps open practice surprised with playoff tickets

Who says studying doesn't pay off?

Fifth grader Abby Drew more than made the grade on her most recent report card, so her dad, Mike Drew, decided to celebrate in a special way. He told News4 all about it at the Washington Capitals' open practice last week.

"She got straight A's on her report card, so she just 'missed the bus.' So we're here supporting the Caps getting ready for the playoffs."

Abby's achievement caught the eye of the Washington Capitals organization and Dunkin' Donuts -- who went to Tracey's Landing Elementary for an epic surprise.

"We have a really exciting game tonight, and we would like to send you and your family to the Caps Game tonight!" Abby's visitors told her.

Abby got four playoffs tickets, and her entire class got free donuts. They were frosted in the Caps' colors, of course.

"I was shocked," Abby said. "I cried little happy tears."

"We think getting straight A's is obviously an amazing accomplishment for an 11 year old, so we wanted to reward her and just celebrate her achievement," said [CHECK QUOTE SOURCE].

As for Abby and her dad, they're excited, and they plan to make their presence known in the arena tonight.

"We're going to be really loud. Rock the red loud, unleash the fury loud!" said [ABBY OR MIKE?] We are going to be loud."