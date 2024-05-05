1 killed, 23 hurt in bus crash on I-95 in northern Maryland

One person was killed and 23 others were injured when a bus crashed early Sunday on Interstate 95 in northern Maryland, police said.

The bus was carrying 24 people when it lost control and hit a guardrail on I-95 in Harford County about 6 a.m., according to Maryland State Police said. It wasn't immediately known why the bus went out of control. No charges were immediately filed.

One passenger died at the location of the crash, police said. The driver and 22 other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries. Specifics on their conditions was not available.

No other vehicles were involved.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed from mile marker 77, but they have since reopened, police said.

Maryland state troopers, Maryland Transportation Authority police officers and Harford County sheriff’s deputies all responded to the crash scene. Maryland State Police's crash team is leading the investigation.

The vehicle was described by police as a Ford E-450 built for multiple occupancy. Police were investigating the crash, including where the bus was coming from and where it was going.

Harford County is located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Baltimore.