Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer on the same block.

After nearly two years of marriage, the "Maid in Manhattan" star and the Oscar winner are living apart, according to Access Hollywood and People.

This relationship update comes shortly after Lopez, 54, attended the 2024 Met Gala without Affleck, 51, by her side. However, his rep told E! News at the time that the actor was busy shooting "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, which is why he couldn't be with the "On the Floor" singer at the New York City event, which she co-hosted alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

News of the couple's living situation also comes ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck — who rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement — officially said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

"We did it," the "Hustlers" actress wrote in a July 17 On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."

"Last night we flew to Vegas," she continued, "stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

"The Selena" star — who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and the "Air" director — who co-parents Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — went on to have a second wedding ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

The marriage milestone marked a full circle moment for the pair, whose romance first began in the early aughts.

In fact, as Lopez explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2022, their 2004 breakup — which, at least in part, was the result of intense media scrutiny — was deeply painful.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," she explained. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Lopez added that the split "sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending."

Though the duo was elated at their reconciliation, they did admit to having different perspectives on life in the public eye.

Reflecting on their early 2000s relationship in Lopez's "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary, Affleck noted, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask."

"It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" he explained. "We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

E! News has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps but has not received comment.