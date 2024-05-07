Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Body of 6th missing worker found more than a month after Baltimore bridge collapse, officials say

Jose Mynor Lopez was the final person authorities were looking for

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities recovered the body of the sixth person who was missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than a month ago, the Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced Tuesday afternoon.

Salvage teams located the body of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore and contacted Maryland State Police, who responded along with Maryland Transportation Authority police and the FBI to recover the body.

Six members of a roadwork crew plunged to their deaths on March 26 when a container ship lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns. They were all Latino immigrants who came to the United States from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Roland Butler said in a statement. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Dali container ship has been stationary amid the wreckage since the collapse, but crews plan to refloat and remove the ship, allowing more maritime traffic to resume through Baltimore’s port.

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse May 1

Ship that took down Baltimore bridge to be removed from collapse site in coming weeks

Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse Apr 25

New deep-water channel allows first ship to pass Key bridge wreckage in Baltimore

NBC Washington/AP

This article tagged under:

Baltimore Key Bridge CollapseMaryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us