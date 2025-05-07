‘Shocking and devastating': Parents sue for failed cremation of 2-month-old son

Some of the details included in this story may be disturbing to soome readers.

As Maryland State Police investigators continue to unravel what one attorney called a “house of horrors” at a now-closed crematorium in Charles County, Maryland, another family is coming forward saying that Heaven Bound Crematory failed to cremate their 2-month-old son.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Coi’seir Parham was able to be identified among the uncremated bodies discovered because he was so little.

“We came to an agreement, whichever one of us goes first, that’s who he’ll be buried with,” said Christopher Parham, Coi’seir’s father,

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Parham said he had doubts that the container he received last October held the cremated remains of his son despite being assured they were by the funeral home.

On Feb. 27, Parham received a shattering call from a Maryland State Police detective. He was told his 2-month-old baby’s body had been found by police at the Heaven Bound Crematory in Charles County.

Laquanda Brown, Coi’seir’s mother, said the small amount of healing the couple had done since their son’s death in August was gone, lost in the reports of the horrifying circumstances under which his body was found.

“He kept telling me from the moment we walked into the funeral home, ‘something’s not right,’” she said.

A 2024 inspection by the Maryland State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors found “bodies being stacked,” a strong odor of human remains” and “flies coming out of cardboard boxes containing human remains.”

The board had been investigating and repeatedly sanctioning the facility’s operators, Rosa Turner and Brandon Williams, since 2017.

“But to find out that a 2-month-old was among those bodies, and was still in the same clothes he was wearing at the time of his funeral is just shocking and devastating.”

Parham and Brown have filed a lawsuit seeking millions in damages from Heaven Bound.

A D.C. widow who was not informed of the whereabouts of her husband's remains is also suing the company and its owners for $10 million.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has now replaced the president and two vice presidents on the Morticians Board and ordered a review of its policies.