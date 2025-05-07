Originally appeared on E! Online

Rhode Island is about to get real.

Bravo has announced "The Real Housewives" franchise is expanding to a new location: Get ready for "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island."

As for what Bravoholics can expect from the new New England-based reality series?

"Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations," reads the network's announcement made Wednesday. "With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past ... or each other."

Rhode Island joins already established series in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Miami. Dubai, Dallas and Washington, D.C., have also previously hosted "Real Housewives" shows.

But the exciting Bravo news doesn't end there.

Fan-favorite show "Ladies of London," which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017, is returning with a "new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites."

"As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world," Bravo said. "Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs."

"Vanderpump Rules" spinoff "The Valley" is also getting a new iteration in "The Valley: Persian Style" (working title) with several stars from "Shahs of Sunset."

According to the press release, "Reza Farahan, Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi and Mercedes 'MJ' Javid share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades. They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family," Bravo said.

"As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated," Bravo added.

Lastly, get ready to see some of your favorite "Housewives" swap spouses on "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition."

As Bravo teased, "When a Real Housewife takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife's shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment's most iconic franchises are mashed up leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener."

