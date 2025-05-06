Originally appeared on E! Online

It is no big little lie that Nicole Kidman has been known to heat up the Met Gala red carpet.

And this year was no different. After all, the "Big Little Lies" star, 57, arrived at the star-studded fashion event May 5 in a show-stopping look. The Oscar winner donned a custom black, strapless Balenciaga Couture dress, paired with a set of black gloves.

But perhaps the most eye-catching part of Kidman's appearance on the event's stairs was her departure from her signature long and blonde hairdo. While she still had her platinum locks, Kidman debuted a short, neck-length haircut with brunette roots flowing out from beneath the blonde. (For every celeb who stepped out at the 2025 Met Gala, click here.)

Nicole Kidman at the 2025 Met Gala. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While the Australia native certainly stole the spotlight on the carpet, this year marks the first time in three years that Kidman has not walked the carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala with her husband Keith Urban, with whom she shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Last year, the couple brought nothing but smiles to the annual fundraiser.

In fact, Urban — who had made his first joint appearance at the Met Gala with Kidman in 2016 — could not help but play a prank on the "Big Little Lies" actress at the 2024 event with the help of Jimmy Fallon, who had once gone out with Kidman on an awkward date back when they were both single in the mid-aughts.

"I was sitting next to Nic," the country star recalled on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last September. "She had her hand on mine and she was talking to somebody, and Jimmy came over to talk to me and I said, 'Jump in the seat, Jimmy and slide your hand under mine so she’s holding your hand.' She won't know. She’s chatting to somebody looking the other way."

Urban then reenacted the situation with Fallon. "And then I went around the other side of the table," the singer laughed. "And was like, ‘Hi Babe.'"

Laughing, Fallon added, "She was like ‘What's going on?' She was like, 'Jimmy don't do that!'”

Keith Urban got Jimmy Fallon's help to pull off a prank on his wife Nicole Kidman! They told the story of their practical joke when Keith stopped by "The Tonight Show" this week.