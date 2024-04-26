Money Report

This is the salary it takes to be considered rich in every state

By Jennifer Liu,CNBC

Pabradyphoto | Istock | Getty Images

What does it take to be considered rich in America? It depends a lot on where you live.

The richest of the rich live in Washington, D.C., where it takes a salary of $719,000 to land in the top 5% of earners. That's according to a recent analysis from GoBankingRates, which looks at the average household income of the top 5% of earners in each state, based on the latest data available from the 2022 American Community Survey.

The No. 1 richest state, meanwhile, is Connecticut, where residents have to bring in roughly $656,000 to be among the top earners.

Washington state has seen the most dramatic growth in what it takes to be rich in recent years, according to the report. In 2017, a salary of about $378,000 would land you in the 5% club. By 2022, the salary it takes to stay at that level is more than $544,000.

The roughly 44% increase can be attributed to growing wealth in Seattle, which has become a tech hub with fast-growing companies like Amazon headquartered in the area, says Andrew Murray, lead data content researcher at GoBankingRates.

Overall, wealthy Americans have gotten a lot richer in since 2017. Back then, only Connecticut and Washington, D.C., had a 5% top-earning threshold of $500,000.

Five years later, that's up to 11 U.S. states and D.C.: Washington, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland and Connecticut.

This mostly has to do with the fiscal response to the pandemic, Murray says: "Robust Covid relief bolstered the economy, leading to boosted stock prices, real estate and savings. These conditions were especially favorable for the wealthiest of Americans who saw their already large incomes spike dramatically."

Not everyone has benefited equally. While employers did boost wages for some of the lowest-paid workers in the pandemic recovery, "their overall wealth share in the country actually decreased, as the rich became much richer," Murray says.

Here's the salary it takes to be considered in the top 5% of earners in each state, listed alphabetically, plus Washington, DC:

Alabama

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $370,977

Alaska

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $424,278

Arizona

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $435,414

Arkansas

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $377,043

California

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $613,602

Colorado

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $507,181

Connecticut

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $656,438

Delaware

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $442,860

Florida

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $476,546

Georgia

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $455,439

Hawaii

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $500,183

Idaho

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $402,743

Illinois

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $503,970

Indiana

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $381,422

Iowa

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $386,152

Kansas

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $415,875

Kentucky

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $380,726

Louisiana

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $384,432

Maine

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $396,205

Maryland

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $540,934

Massachusetts

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $617,199

Michigan

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $406,657

Minnesota

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $476,290

Mississippi

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $333,597

Missouri

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $404,080

Montana

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $411,205

Nebraska

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $420,169

Nevada

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $449,872

New Hampshire

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $485,660

New Jersey

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $613,494

New Mexico

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $353,104

New York

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $621,301

North Carolina

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $429,071

North Dakota

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $418,541

Ohio

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $403,750

Oklahoma

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $377,724

Oregon

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $448,649

Pennsylvania

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $454,639

Rhode Island

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $453,192

South Carolina

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $408,138

South Dakota

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $392,724

Tennessee

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $418,421

Texas

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $464,859

Utah

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $463,437

Vermont

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $405,333

Virginia

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $531,035

Washington

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $544,518

Washington, D.C.

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $719,253

West Virginia

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $329,620

Wisconsin

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $403,055

Wyoming

  • 2022 average income of the top 5%: $$407,646

