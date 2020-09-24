US Hits 7 Million Coronavirus Cases

Seven months after President Donald Trump praised the Chinese for how they were handling their COVID-19 outbreak and assured the American people that “we’re in great shape,” the nation hit 7 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, the latest NBC News figures showed Thursday.

With the COVID-19 death toll now over 200,000 and Trump accused of lying and misleading the American people about the danger, the governors of New York and Michigan called for a congressional investigation into whether the president knowingly impeded the pandemic response to protect his re-election chances.

Right now the U.S. accounts for over a fifth of the nearly 1 million deaths reported worldwide and over a fifth of the 32 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

