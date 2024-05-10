‘Shame on them': Volunteer fire department scammed out of $220K intended for new ambulances

A Maryland volunteer fire department lost funds for two new ambulances in an apparent scam.

According to the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department $220,000 was taken by someone impersonating the vendor the department was working with. That $220,000 down payment wound up in an overseas account.

“The thought that anybody would think of stealing from volunteers is just mindboggling,” department President Eric N. Bernard said.

The department said at least two other fire departments using the same vendor also were ripped off around the same time.

“This station’s running over 40 calls a day,” Bernard said. “We don’t have any time to deal with garbage like this. And shame on them. Shame on them.”

The department still plans to buy two ambulances as soon as it can. Its bank was able to recover $100,000 of the down payment, and the community is stepping up to help. Giuseppi's Pizza Plus in Rockville will hold a fundraiser in the coming weeks.

Montgomery County police and the FBI are investigating.