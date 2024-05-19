‘World's largest bounce house' to spring back into Prince George's County

Bounce house fans of all ages: Get ready to jump for joy.

“The world’s largest bounce house” is coming back to the Washington, D.C., area, and its creators are promising it’s bigger than ever.

Big Bounce America will roll into the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, for Memorial Day weekend.

And it’s not just a 24,000-square-foot bounce house. There will be seven inflatable attractions, including an under the sea form party, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a blow-up sports arena and a space-themed wonderland, according to a press release.

The dates are:

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2nd

Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9

From toddler sessions to adult-only bounce hours, there’s a time slot for everyone. Adults-only sessions are open to guests 16 and older. Tickets begin at $22 for toddler sessions; $38 for junior and bigger kid sessions and $48 for adults-only sessions.

