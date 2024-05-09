Students protest outside GW president's home

More tents were put up at a large protest outside the George Washington University president’s residence Thursday evening, a day after police removed a pro-Palestinian encampment that had been up for two weeks.

Thursday’s protest on F Street NW near 20th Street NW focused on university President Ellen Granberg. Protesters say she refused to come to the table with them during the encampment at University Yard.

There is a significant police presence monitoring the protest.

Protesters want GW to divest itself from financial ties with Israel.

Early Wednesday morning, D.C. police went to campus to execute an order requested by the university for the protesters to leave the encampment. Police arrested 33 people, including six GW students, according to the university.