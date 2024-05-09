11 of 33 George Washington U. arrestees identified themselves as GW students: police

Only a third of people arrested at the pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University on Wednesday identified themselves to D.C. police as students of the university, police say.

Of the 33 people arrested as police shut down the encampment before dawn, 11 said they are GW students, the Metropolitan Police Department said in information released Thursday. It was unclear whether some arrestees are students of the school but did not say so to police. Nothing required them to do so.

According to @DCPoliceDept of the 33 people arrested at GW University protest yesterday 11 identified themselves as GW students. All 33 were given citations and released. @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 9, 2024

MPD arrest information lists arrestees age 18 to 33. Most arrestees are college-age.

The demonstration that lasted almost two weeks drew protesters from other colleges in the D.C. area, as well as non-students.

In asking for police to clear out the encampment, University President Ellen Granberg pointed to the involvement of people unaffiliated with the school. She said in a letter Sunday that the protest had been “co-opted by individuals who are largely unaffiliated with our community and do not have our community's best interest in mind.”

Chief of Police Pamela Smith said 29 people were arrested for unlawful entry. Four people were arrested for assault on an officer, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told News4. All 33 arrestees were given citations and released from police custody, police said.

New security barriers were up at George Washington University on Thursday morning.

