DC police clear out George Washington U. protest encampment

Watch live coverage in the video feed above.

D.C. police began clearing out the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the George Washington University early Wednesday.

The police action on Day 14 of the protests began after 3 a.m., after school administrators asked for help removing students and others from campus property.

People were arrested for unlawful entry and assault on a police officer, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. They did not immediately say how many arrests officers made. Protesters said they believe dozens of people were arrested.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“They came in full riot gear – hundreds of cops,” demonstrator Mimi Ziad told News4. She said police shoved demonstrators and sprayed them with chemical irritants.

MPD said in a statement that they removed protesters after a "gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest."

"The Department has worked to pursue non-arrest methods to deescalate tensions during this time and ensure the safety of the GW students and campus. Based on incidents and information, there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest. Therefore, this morning, working closely with the GW administration and police, MPD moved to disperse the demonstrators from the GW campus and surrounding streets," a statement from MPD said in part.

Protesters said police repeatedly warned them to move back.

D.C. police began clearing out the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the George Washington University’s campus early Wednesday. Here's a live look.

Students were chanting and recording on their cellphones.

D.C. police and Mayor Muriel Bowser had repeatedly said they would allow peaceful protesters to remain.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Some streets in the area were closed to traffic.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.