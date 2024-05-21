Where to watch outdoor movies all summer long in DC, Maryland and Virginia

One of our favorite Washington, D.C., area summer traditions is back: outdoor movie nights!

You can find a movie under the stars almost every night of the week at venues including the Kennedy Center, the historic Congressional Cemetery, National Harbor and parks throughout Northern Virginia.

So, grab a blanket and chairs, pack some popcorn and settle in for a movie night with your neighbors.

Scroll to find sections for Maryland and Virginia. We've organized these lists starting with the movie series that begin earliest in the season.

DC outdoor movies

Adams Morgan Movie Nights

📅 Tuesdays, May 21 to June 25

📍 Soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Gear up for the Summer Olympics with sports-themed movies every Tuesday on the soccer field at Marie Reed Elementary, starting with the classic "Bring It On" on Tuesday, May 21.

Screenings are scheduled to begin about 9 p.m.

Here's the full schedule:

Tuesday, May 21: "Bring It On"

Tuesday, May 28: "I, Tonya"

Tuesday, June 4: "Bend It Like Beckham"

Tuesday, June 11: "Battle of the Sexes" (Pride Night)

Tuesday, June 18: "Race"

Tuesday, June 25: "Space Jam"

CiNoMatic (NoMA)

📅 Wednesdays through June 5

📍 Alethia Tanner Park (Northeast D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Go on an "epic expedition" right on the big screen in Alethia Tanner Park. Movies begin at sunset; registration is recommended, the NoMA BID says.

Here's the schedule:

May 22: "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

May 29: "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull"

June 5: "The Goonies"

Sunset Cinema

📅 Thursdays through Aug. 29

📍 Transit Pier at The Wharf

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Wharf's movie nights include classics and newer releases for all ages. Movies are set to begin at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

A few chairs will be available, but it's a good idea to bring your own blanket or folding chairs. You're allowed to bring food from any Wharf restaurant, as well. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for weather updates.

Here's the full list:

May 30: "Toy Story 2"

June 6: "Love & Basketball"

June 13: "Mean Girls" (2004)

June 20: "Captain Phillips"

June 27: "50 First Dates"

July 11: "Angels in the Outfield"

July 18: "Dreamgirls"

July 25: "King Richard"

Aug. 1: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Aug. 8: "Boys in the Boat"

Aug. 15: "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"

Aug. 22: "Wonka"

Aug. 29: "Soul"

Cinematery: Summer of Spirits

📅 May 31, plus first Fridays of July, August and September

📍 Congressional Cemetery (Southeast D.C.)

💲 $10 per person recommended donation

🔗 Details

Congressional Cemetery is leaning into its spooky surroundings by reviving some ghostly films.

You're welcome to bring your own food and beverages, including alcohol, or pick up something from the snack bar.

Here's the full schedule:

May 31: "Beetlejuice" (June 14 rain date)

July 5: "The Sixth Sense" (July 12 rain date)

Aug. 2: "The Haunted Mansion" (Aug. 9 rain date)

Sept. 6: "Casper" (Sept. 13 rain date)

Extraordinary Cinema at The REACH

📅 Fridays, May 31 to Aug. 30

📍 The REACH at the Kennedy Center

💲 Free

🔗Details

The Kennedy Center will present outdoor films all summer long in its Extraordinary Cinema series. The REACH Video Wall, situated near the Potomac River, is a picturesque spot to spend a summer evening. Come early and prepared with a blanket or chair and snacks. There's a snack bar on site, and bathrooms are available inside the REACH building.

This season, expect a diverse lineup of films including documentaries, family films and blockbusters, including "Jurrasic Park" (May 31), "Elemental" (June 21), "In the Heights" (July 5), Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window" (Aug. 9) and "Free Solo" (Aug. 16).

The Drive-In at Union Market

📅 First and third Fridays

📍 Union Market (Northeast D.C.)

💲 Free walk-ins, or $20 per car

🔗 Details

The Drive-In at Union Market is back for its 11th season.

Showings cost $20 per car. Audio is played over the FM radio.

This drive-in is open to those without a car: You can walk up to Neal Place, and audio will be played over speakers.

Of course, you're welcome to hit up any of Union Market's eateries for snacks or dinner. Alcoholic drinks are only permitted at Neal Place, not in the parking lot.

Here's the schedule:

June 2: "King Richard"

June 16: "Clueless"

July 7: "Top Gun: Maverick"

July 21: "Hairspray"

Films at the Stone

📅 One Friday per month

📍 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial (Southwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗Details

Catch a film at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial to watch stories of individuals who displayed love and courage.

This year's films are:

June 21: "Elemental"

July 19: "Kung Fu Panda 4"

Aug. 16: "The Little Mermaid" (2023)

The films start at 8 pm. Organizers suggest coming early with blankets or low-profile lawn chairs.

Van Ness Main Street Movie Night in the Park

📅 Wednesdays, June 26 and July 31, plus Saturday, Sept. 14

📍 UDC Ampitheater (Northwest D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Watch "Barbie" (June 26), "Aquaman" (July 31) and "Spy Kids" (Sept. 14) at the University of the District of Columbia's outdoor amphitheater. There are wooden seats, but you can bring a cushion or blanket to up the "cozy" factor.

You're allowed to bring food and drinks, including alcohol, organizers say.

Maryland outdoor movies

Movies on the Potomac (National Harbor)

📅 Thursday date night movies and Sunday family night movies through September

📍 National Harbor

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Movies on the Potomac are back! Pack your chairs, grab food to go and meet at the plaza’s big screen for free fun with Thursday date night movies beginning at 7 p.m. and Sunday family night movies beginning at 6 p.m.

All you need to bring is a chair or a blanket to enjoy these free screenings. Food is available to purchase at nearby restaurants.

The season begins with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on May 23, "Akeelah and the Bee" on May 26 and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on May 30. Here's the full calendar.

Movies on the Beach (North Beach)

📅 One Saturday a month

📍 North Beach (Calvert County)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Bring a beach chair for family-friendly films projected onto a giant inflatable screen right on the sand.

Here's the schedule:

June 15: "Elemental"

July 13: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Aug. 17: "Lady and the Tramp"

Sept. 21: "Migration"

FYI: There's also a Movies on the Beach series in Ocean City, Maryland, if you're heading to the shore.

Bethesda Outdoor Movies

📅 Fri, July 26; Sat. Aug. 2 and Fri., Aug. 9

📍 Woodmont Triangle, Corner of Norfolk & Auburn avenues

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Some chairs will be provided, but it's a good idea to bring your own. Screenings begin about 9 p.m. Stay tuned for the listing of movies!

Movies in the Parks (Rockville)

📅 Wednesdays, July 31 to Aug. 21

📍 Various locations

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Explore four Rockville parks to see some well-loved family films on select Wednesday nights. Each movie is set to begin at dusk; you're encouraged to bring your own blanket, chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

July 31: "The Emperor's New Groove" at Fallsgrove Park

Aug. 7: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Montrose Park

Aug. 14: "Encanto" at Calvin Park

Aug. 21: "Matilda" at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park

Virginia outdoor movies

Lovettsville's Summer on the Green

📅 Various dates starting Saturday, May 25

📍 Lovettsville Town Green

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Check out the movie listings on the Lovettsville Facebook page throughout the summer. The series kick off on Saturday, May 25 at 7:45 p.m. with "The Sandlot."

Summerbration (Reston)

📅 Saturdays, June 1 to Aug. 31

📍 Reston Station Metro Plaza

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Go for gold with Reston's sports-themed movie nights every Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m.

"Little Giants" kicks things off on June 1. Many screenings are paired with special events, including "Cool Runnings" with a Jamaican food truck (June 15) and an inflatable batting cage for "The Sandlot" (July 27) and "Angels in the Outfield" (Aug. 24).

Rosslyn Cinema

📅 Fridays in June

📍 Gateway Park

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Watch "Hairspray" (June 7), "The Secret Life of Pets" (June 14) and "Barbie" (June 21) under the stars in Gateway Park. Each night is set to include extra family-friendly activities.

Beer and wine sales are set to begin at 6 p.m. Movies will begin just after sundown.

South Riding Movie Night

📅 Every other Tuesday, June 11 to Aug. 13

📍 Town Green or SRC Stage

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Bring a blanket or chairs to watch family-friendly movies every other Tuesday at the Town Green or SRC Stage. The movies start at sunset. Check the schedule for movie listings.

Mosaic Films in the Park (Fairfax)

📅 Thursdays, June 20 through Aug. 15

📍 Strawberry Park in Fairfax, Virginia

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The large outdoor screen will show a mix of PG and PG-13 films starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 15.

The schedule is:

June 20: "Barbie"

June 27: "High School Musical 2"

July 4: "Top Gun: Maverick"

July 11: "Migration"

July 18: "Trolls Band Together"

July 25: "Wish"

Aug. 1: "The Marvels"

Aug. 8: "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie"

Aug. 15: "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3"

Columbia Pike Movie Nights

📅📍 Fridays at Arlington Mill and Saturdays at Penrose Square starting in July

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Set up a blanket or lawn chairs and get comfy for outdoor movies at two locations in Columbia Pike.

Arlington Mill will run movies on Fridays from July 5 to Aug. 23, while Penrose Square offers a Saturday night out from July 6 to Aug. 24. Visit the website for the full schedule and more information.

Movies, which will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles, are set to begin between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome, but alcohol is not allowed.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.