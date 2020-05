Coronavirus Tracking: Charts, Maps and Interactive Data

After hearing from many readers seeking a central hub for daily data updates on the coronavirus pandemic, News4 is sharing all our charts and graphs on one page.

Below you'll find the latest data and statistics on local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks, testing facilities and more in the D.C. area. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Coronavirus Cases & Deaths in Long-Term Care Facilities

COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities in D.C. and Maryland.

Coronavirus Testing Sites in DC, Maryland & Virginia