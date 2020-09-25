DCPS Buildings Assessed Ahead of In-Person Learning That Could Start Nov. 9

D.C. Public Schools buildings are being assessed to determine if they can be COVID-ready for some in-person learning to begin Nov. 9, sources tell News4.

The chancellor of D.C. Public Schools is telling principals to be ready for in-person classes to begin that day, the sources say.

The building inspection process is under way to determine which facilities might be safe and able to be used during the coronavirus pandemic, the sources say. Those determinations would be used to craft a hybrid learning plan.

Students and teachers will be informed next week about hybrid options, the sources say.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser first mentioned the Nov. 9 date last week.

“DCPS will continue to engage the employees, students, families and other stakeholders as planning continues for the hybrid model to start on Monday, November 9," the mayor's office said Friday.

No plan has been approved yet, and details aren’t confirmed.

“I understand that DCPS has in hand and is reviewing ... at least a dozen proposals from principals,” Bowser said last week.

The city’s previous hybrid plan, which was scrapped before the school year began, would have had students in school a few days per week and learning online during other days.

Sophia Barnes contributed to this report.