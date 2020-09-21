Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 21

Maryland says indoor dining capacity at its restaurants can increase from 50% to 75% starting at 5 p.m., although local governments may decide whether to enact the change in their counties. Montgomery and Prince George's counties will be among those holding back.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland cites the shifting weather as a reason for the change, stating greater indoor capacity will help make up for the loss of revenue from outdoor dining.

The move also coincides with Maryland’s first-ever Restaurant Week, which began Sept. 18 and will continue through Sept. 27.

Restaurants will have to enforce proper social distancing and follow other public health requirements.

Also on Monday, five states were added to D.C.'s list of "high-risk" states: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, West Virginia and Wyoming, while three states -- California, Hawaii and Ohio -- were removed from the list.⁠

Anyone entering the District on nonessential business from any of the 31 states on the list must quarantine for 14 days under an order from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.⁠ ⁠

What the Data Shows

On Monday, D.C. reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day increase since early July.

Maryland reported 412 new cases and Virginia reported 569.

Virginia is continuing to report improvements in several of its coronavirus metrics, including its seven-day average (843) and seven-day positivity rate (5.7%).

In D.C., a total of 88 people are hospitalized for the coronavirus and 17 ventilators are currently in use. In Maryland, the number of hospitalizations has fallen from 362 two weeks ago to 290 on Monday. Virginia reported 652 current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Nearly 4.7 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report