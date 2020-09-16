coronavirus

Pandemic to Shutter 7 Bars, Restaurants Around DC's U Street

With dance floors and over-the-bar service banned, it's hard for nightlife spots to stay profitable

By Sophia Barnes

Seven popular nightlife spots near D.C.’s U Street Corridor will be shuttered next month as the pandemic and prevention measures collapse their ability to stay profitable, the owners say.

American Ice Company, Brixton, Echo Park, El Rey, Gibson, Marvin and Players Club will close after service on Halloween, Ian and Eric Hilton said in a statement.

It’s unsustainable to keep the bars open while following the city’s pandemic rules, the Hiltons said.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

National Zoo Sep 15

The National Zoo's Giant Panda Cub Is Getting Seriously Cute

Convention Center 19 hours ago

DC Convention Center Reopens to the Public With High-Tech Safety Protocols

“While we have done our very best to meet those challenges, we no longer have the capability to keep that ﬁght going,” the statement read. “Sometimes, taking a step back is the only way to move forward.”

With dance floors and over-the-bar service banned, the closures are a sign of how the pandemic has devastated the bar industry in D.C.

H2 Collective hasn't announced plans to make changes at their other restaurants, including Chez Billy Sud in Georgetown and Brighton on The Wharf.

The Hilton brothers’ announcement did encourage others in the industry to evaluate their efforts:

“To our fellow friends and colleagues who are ﬁghting this ﬁght. We encourage you to take a realistic look at the current and foreseeable future and determine how sustainable this ﬁght is without meaningful support,” they said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCoronavirus in DCBusiness
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us