Pandemic to Shutter 7 Bars, Restaurants Around DC's U Street

Seven popular nightlife spots near D.C.’s U Street Corridor will be shuttered next month as the pandemic and prevention measures collapse their ability to stay profitable, the owners say.

American Ice Company, Brixton, Echo Park, El Rey, Gibson, Marvin and Players Club will close after service on Halloween, Ian and Eric Hilton said in a statement.

It’s unsustainable to keep the bars open while following the city’s pandemic rules, the Hiltons said.

“While we have done our very best to meet those challenges, we no longer have the capability to keep that ﬁght going,” the statement read. “Sometimes, taking a step back is the only way to move forward.”

With dance floors and over-the-bar service banned, the closures are a sign of how the pandemic has devastated the bar industry in D.C.

H2 Collective hasn't announced plans to make changes at their other restaurants, including Chez Billy Sud in Georgetown and Brighton on The Wharf.

The Hilton brothers’ announcement did encourage others in the industry to evaluate their efforts:

“To our fellow friends and colleagues who are ﬁghting this ﬁght. We encourage you to take a realistic look at the current and foreseeable future and determine how sustainable this ﬁght is without meaningful support,” they said.